AMORY – The most recent ACT test scores released by the Mississippi Department of Education in December showed the Amory School District continues to remain in the top 10 districts statewide. The scores are reflective of spring 2019 results.
“We are super excited about the accomplishments of our senior class. Not only did they have the top scores on the U.S. History test last year, but they also had an average ACT composite score of 19.5. This ranks us as number two across northeast Mississippi out of traditional high schools,” said Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford.
According to Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars, Amory’s score increased by 2/10ths of a point from 19.3 to 19.5, which contrasted to the statewide average decreasing by 2/10ths of a point from 17.8 a year ago to 17.6.
Byars looks forward to even more good news next year as the sophomores begin testing this year, thanks to funding from the Quality Education Foundation (QEF).
“It’s another way to help our kids maximize their score. Better scores help qualify students to take dual-credit courses during their junior and senior years,” he said.
Dee Allison of the QEF is very pleased with the scores.
“I hope we continue to improve and remain in the top 10. I encourage all who are able to help with contributions to QEF so that we may continue to fund ACT testing. A good school system is important in recruiting business to Amory,” she said.
As far as other schools supporting Monroe County students, Hamilton High School students scored the next highest with 18.5 through 37 students testing.
Hatley and Smithville High Schools both scored 17.4. Students participating in the ACT at Hatley numbered 83, with 48 participating at Smithville. Nettleton’s average was 17.3 through 88 test-takers.
Aberdeen High School’s average composite score was 15.5 with 58 students participating.