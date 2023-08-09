AMORY – Five lifelong friends and high school classmates who helped motivate each other through grade school and college will continue to support one another during their next shared chapter in life – medical school.
Jamison McComb, Shelby Sledge, Emily Tomey, Davis Helton and Luke Johnson, who all graduated from Amory High School in 2019, are looking forward to continuing their education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson beginning with the fall semester.
“That was all a coincidence. We all had separate tracks, and none of us had the same major. I think Jamison and Davis had the same major in Mississippi State, but she’s doing medical and he’s doing dental. We just all kind of ended up there together at the same time. We all worked pretty hard through college separately and here we are together again,” Johnson said.
UMMC has more than 3,000 students enrolled at schools focused on concentrations in medicine, dentistry, nursing, health-related professions, graduate studies, population health and pharmacy.
With support from their teachers at Amory, the five local graduates are able to pursue career fields they have dreamed of working in since high school.
After graduating from AHS, Tomey attended Mississippi State University with a concentration in psychology. She will be working towards her doctor of medicine.
McComb and Helton both studied biochemistry at MSU before respectively continuing their education at UMMC’s medical and dental schools. Both are following career paths as their parents. Johnson majored in biomedical engineering at MSU, like his father and grandfather.
Sledge was the only student in the group who attended Ole Miss. She majored in general business and minored in chemistry and is pursuing the dental route at UMMC.
Coincidentally, each graduate found his or her way to UMMC with no intentions of beginning medical school at the same time and being reunited.
“I almost can’t believe I am starting school at UMC with so many people I know. Davis, Jamison, Luke and I attended the same preschool. I served on student council with Shelby, and Luke and I have grown up going to church with Davis all my life. Davis and Luke ended up being my neighbors. It’s very surreal to be starting such a new and exciting time of our lives together when I’ve formed so many childhood memories with them,” Tomey said.
It started at Amory
The Amory School District helped form the students’ close-knit relationships with one another, and teachers helped push them to achieve their personal goals in life. During their years at AHS, the five graduates were taught to push themselves outside of their comfort zones, no matter what challenges came.
“Amory was a great place, and I always felt like they definitely prepared us for pretty much anything we wanted to do. High school, for me personally, that’s when I felt like I was being prepared to go and do something at the college level. I was really thankful for how they prepared us,” Helton said.
During their final years at AHS, the graduates relied on each other’s support to help prepare for moving in their own directions, as far as careers and universities. Whether it was keeping in contact through phone calls or study groups, each of them continued to offer a supportive outlook on their goals ahead of attending UMMC.
“We worked together a lot throughout the years, from playing on sports teams to having study groups for our classes in high school. We had close friendships that impacted my high school experience, and I’m thankful to have them in this next phase of my life,” Sledge said.
Relationships formed between the graduates’ pre-kindergarten and high school years, and they always remained close and supported one another throughout their college experiences and the UMMC application process.
Five medical students, five dreams
As lessons learned through grade school and college have helped prepare Sledge, Helton, McComb, Johnson and Tomey for the rigors of medical school, it’s important for them to continue relying on each other’s support during a transition that could impact their future dreams.
“Although it wasn't necessarily planned to attend UMMC together, I can't say I'm surprised that it happened the way it did. I remember senior year of high school when we discussed our plans, many of our aspirations were dental- or medical-related. It’s been a very busy transition period, so we haven't had the opportunity to get together yet but I'm sure we will in the near future when we get settled in our new places,” Sledge said.
Fall semester is about to begin, and each one of soon-to-be medical students is eager to learn about his or her future career field.
With the upcoming school year, the five graduates are prepared and ready to attend UMMC while making their dreams come true. Each one was inspired by someone close in their lives to consider UMMC in helping achieve what they’d love to do as a career.
“My dad graduated from UMMC, so that definitely played a part in my decision. Many of my friends from MSU are going to UMMC, too, so between them and the other Amory students, it is comforting to know I already have a group willing to support each other away from home,” McComb said.
