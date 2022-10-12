AMORY – From baby pictures with Davis Wade to a trip to Omaha to see his Mississippi State Bulldogs make a triumphant run for the 2021 national championship, Davis Helton has collected a lifetime of memories wrapped in maroon. This past weekend, he had a crowning moment by being recognized on Scott Field as Mr. MSU during Oct. 8’s homecoming game against Arkansas.

