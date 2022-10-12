AMORY – From baby pictures with Davis Wade to a trip to Omaha to see his Mississippi State Bulldogs make a triumphant run for the 2021 national championship, Davis Helton has collected a lifetime of memories wrapped in maroon. This past weekend, he had a crowning moment by being recognized on Scott Field as Mr. MSU during Oct. 8’s homecoming game against Arkansas.
“I’ve been there since before I can remember coming by going to games. Obviously, once I got old enough to understand what I was going to, I started to love it even more. From early on, even in elementary school, I can remember getting into arguments with my friends about why Mississippi State was better than the school up north. I always took up for Mississippi State and always will. It pretty well helped shape a good side of my childhood,” said Helton, a senior biochemistry major and 2019 Amory High School graduate.
Looking ahead through his adult years, he looks at the honor as one he’ll share with humility.
“This is going to be one of those things I look back on for the rest of my life. I’m trying to make sure I don’t underappreciate it. I’m going to make sure I savor the moment. I’m just thinking ahead about how it’s going to be one of those stories, if I’m blessed to have kids, that I can tell them about. Not in a selfish way but ‘This is one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever gotten to do,’” he said. “The only reason I’m here is because God has allowed me to be here. I didn’t want to be Mr. MSU just for me.”
Helton applied and interviewed to be Mr. MSU without really telling anyone.
“I can remember always seeing the homecoming court but I didn’t always pay attention to it. I just figured, ‘Those are famous people. Those are leaders. Those are the people on campus that honestly seem like they know what’s going on. They’re popular people. That can never be me.’
“The day they announced it at Lee Hall, on the drill field, there was about 200 people waiting to hear the results. I didn’t tell anyone that I even put my name in the hat to be chosen. I did it quietly to see, ‘If I get it, awesome; if I don’t, I can live with that.’ When they called my name, I was shocked. I was really like, ‘Did they just say my name?’ It’s really been like a fever dream to be honest,” Helton said.
Now that he holds the Mr. MSU title, he sees it as a huge opportunity, especially since he represents so many people.
MSU’s homecoming king and queen are required to do one big service project during their reign, and Mr. and Ms. MSU are highly encouraged to assist.
To add to the allure, Saturday’s homecoming festivities marked the first time “SEC Nation” broadcast from Starkville since 2019, following on the heels of the MSU football team’s first time to crack into the Top 25 in two years.
“I remember when [ESPN] ‘Game Day’ came in 2014, and we were there at 8 in the morning and there was so much buzz around the university and is still to this day,” he said.
A big man on campus
When he started his freshman year, Helton knew his girlfriend, roommate and handful of friends who were all from Amory.
However, membership in his fraternity, Sigma Chi; the office of admission’s Roadrunners; and the Mississippi State University Student Association has helped him get his name out among the student body.
Helton was elected as president of the Roadrunners last year, he serves as the appropriations chair in the student association and is philanthropy and Derby Days chair for Sigma Chi. Derby Days benefits the Catch-A-Dream Foundation and Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Through Sigma Chi, Helton is currently working on a night to benefit Bully’s Pantry, a food pantry for students in need.
“Everyone in Amory made me who I am. The school and my friends and family helped me a lot,” he said, adding those he’s affiliated with in Roadrunners and Sigma Chi have continued the same level of support.
Even though there are six football games left on the regular season schedule and several months worth of experiences ahead, Helton is already eyeing graduation day.
“I never toured anywhere else. I never even toured Mississippi State. I just signed up to come. I was expecting to enjoy it but I wasn’t expecting to love it to this extent. It’s just blown me away since I’ve been here. All my friends who are seniors are kind of getting ready for May when we graduate, but I’m kind of dreading it. I feel like I wanted to be here for so long and now it’s almost over,” Helton said.
As far as post-graduation plans, he recently had an interview at University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentristy and will know in December if he will be accepted.
“The goal right now is to get into dental school and get into practice to serve,” Helton said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.