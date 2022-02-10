AMORY – Amory High School senior Will McComb was named as one of 88 candidates from Mississippi for the prestigious 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. According to a press release, inclusion in the program is one of the highest honors for graduating seniors.
“I’m grateful to represent Amory High School, since most of the candidates from Mississippi are students from private schools. 3A public schools are severely underrepresented among the candidates selected,” he said.
According to the press release, McComb was among 5,000 candidates chosen for the program from the nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate high school this year.
Superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and community and school activities involvement are criteria weighted as part of the selection process.
“I took the general route as opposed to vocational or visual arts. My candidacy was based off of my ACT score,” McComb said. “I’ve been involved with Amory Students for Change and the Kiwanis Key Club in doing community service projects.”
He is also student council senior class president, co-captain of the soccer team and served as president of the Skills USA team for the last two years. He has also been active in other sports, volunteered at the Amory Food Pantry and participated in the Mississippi Department of Education’s advisory council.
A panel of educators will review submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. Finalists will be selected by the Commission on Presidential Scholars, and the U.S. Department of Education will announced winners in May.
According to the press release, as many as 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen each year.
McComb is confident about his chances of making the final cut.
“Whether chosen or not, I feel I’m as qualified as any candidate,” he said.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program opportunity follows last September’s announcement that McComb is a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. According to information regarding the competition, Certificates of Merit were to be mailed to finalists this week.
Following graduation, McComb plans to attend Mississippi State University and pursue a major in biomedical engineering, with plans to eventually become an orthopedic surgeon or interventional cardiologist.
“I’d like to salute my parents for always encouraging me to be at my best. I’m also thankful to all my instructors at Amory High School who take their job seriously to propel their students as best they can toward a bright future,” he said.