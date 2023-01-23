AMORY – During its Jan. 9 meeting, the Amory School Board approved the beginning steps to improve lighting conditions at athletic fields at Amory High School, which start with prices.
“Our baseball, softball and soccer lighting all need some improvements. Baseball, in particular, needs upgrading,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
Athletic director Chad Williams provided specifics on the current conditions around the school’s ball fields.
“The lights and poles were there when (school board member) Robert (Pickle) graduated in 1986. If you change one of the lights out that we have now, it used to be $25 to $30 for a new bulb. Now it’s $1,500 to $2,500 to fix because the lights are obsolete,” he said.
Jones recalled seeing sparking from one of the lights at the soccer field while watching a game, in addition to seeing how poles have twisted over time, making it necessary to call city crews to adjust the lights.
“We have found that school districts have a lot more in common than they do differently. We’re seeking to improve Amory’s well-oiled machine with a laser-focused approach to sports lighting that you all want to address. There is definitely opportunity to upgrade. We’re seeing this with just about every district with whom we work. We focus on guaranteed outcomes,” said Madelyne Dunn of Schneider Electric, a consulting specialist in energy services and automation.
Jones noted she helped the Webster County School District in its process of getting new lighting and automation systems while he was superintendent there.
“We don’t have the manpower to do all this. She will help us to draft RFQs (request for quotes) for us to gather information before making a decision to go through with it,” he said.
Dunn emphasized her company’s mission is focused on serving school districts, adding Schneider’s role is to identify the most qualified firm to address the district’s needs and to structure the scope of solutions sought.
“This is the only kind of bid process that you would have to go through for this,” she said.
School board member Chris Erikson said tennis court lighting also needs upgrading. Jones said additional projects in the package might result in cheaper bids overall.
The school board approved for Jones to proceed with the request for quotes.
“We’re not hiring anybody right now. We’re just getting prices,” he said.
In other business, East Amory Elementary School fourth-grade math and science teacher Paige West was honored as the State Farm Insurance teacher of the month for January by agent Wes Boock.
“She is a very hard-working teacher. Her dedication to her students, our school and district is unbelievable,” said East Amory Principal Dr. Deidre Huntley.
