AMORY – This year’s Amory High School yearbook for the ’20-’21 school year was dedicated to the memory of freshman Jazion Ezell, who lost his life in a drowning accident in Town Creek March 14.
Journalism teacher Amy Wright heads up the 13-student yearbook staff at the school.
“Amory High School lost a bright light in the hallways. Jazion Ezell is best remembered as a freshman who was full of life and was just beginning his four-year journey. He was a member of the football team and was dedicated to his sport and his teammates,” she wrote on the dedication page.
Other teachers described Ezell as pleasant, respectful and remembered by his wide smile.