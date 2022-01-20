AMORY – An early morning house fire Jan. 20 claimed the life of an Amory man.

According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Phillip McDonald, 60, of 807 Front St. was the victim.

Monroe County 911 received a call at 3:33 a.m. about the house fire. The Amory Fire Department responded and later found McDonald’s body.

According to Gurley, the cause of death was smoke inhalation. No autopsy is planned.

The Amory Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus