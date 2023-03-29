AMORY – Like so many areas of Monroe County, the Amory Humane Society took a direct hit from March 24’s EF-3 tornado. Both buildings sustained damage, including a section of the roof being ripped off, a tree falling into one side, fencing issues and additional downed trees on the property.
Despite the damage, all of the 60-plus animals housed inside were found safe.
“As far as we can tell, none of the animals were hurt, which is a miracle. The large kennels were pushed to the wall, and a lot of the dogs were loose,” said Leigh Ann Hubbard, who volunteers with the shelter.
She said Amory Humane Society Director Misty Daniels and her family ran a mile from where they were able to park to check on the animals and return the loose dogs to their kennels.
Daniels networked the following day with a dozen rescues and shelters and by the afternoon, all but four were transported. The humane society has since taken in other displaced dogs, which are being kept in a makeshift area.
Members of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) disaster response team responded to Monroe County to help with evacuation, emergency sheltering and distributing pet food and supplies to impacted pet owners.
“After receiving an urgent request for help from Amory Animal Control following the devastating tornadoes across Mississippi, we immediately mobilized to provide critical support for Amory Humane Society, which was severely damaged in the storm, and to ensure displaced animals and pet owners receive much-needed assistance,” said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO in a press release. “Collaboration in response to crises like this is essential, and we commend the animal welfare community inside and outside Mississippi for acting quickly to evacuate shelter animals and secure safe locations for them, which undoubtedly saved many lives. Our rescue and animal care teams will continue to help local animals and families any way we can.”
Anyone in need of temporary housing for pets can direct message the Amory Humane Society Facebook page. Hubbard said pet food is also available at the former Amory Garment building and at the Amory Church of Christ.
The humane society is in need of monetary donations and Chewy gift cards. For additional needs, check its Facebook page.
