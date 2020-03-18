AMORY – Following comments floating around on Facebook recently, those closely connected with the Amory Humane Society want to squash any rumors or misconceptions about its future.
“The shelter is open. It’s not closing,” said Dr. Pat Hidalgo, who serves as its medical advisor. “We’re continuing transports. We’re not doing any kind of mass cleaning out of the shelter. We’re not shutting down. Animals are not being euthanized.”
Misty Daniels recently resumed her role as director of the Amory Humane Society.
“When I came in 2014, euthanasia rate was up to 50 percent, and I worked really hard up to 2018 and when I turned in my statistics to Mississippi State, it was 10 to 11 percent,” Daniels said. “That percentage is a no-kill shelter. We’re not a sanctuary and don’t keep everything, but we have cases where they are seriously aggressive, feral, sick or injured beyond repair.”
The humane society can accommodate for as many as 40 to 50 dogs and no more than 15 cats. Its occupancy is currently at 46 dogs and four cats, with five waiting to be pulled in for housing.
Hidalgo asked for pet owners to be advocates for the humane society and have their pets spayed and neutered, especially with breeding season.
“When you get overcrowding, that’s when you have sickness. Overcrowding creates health issues,” she said.
Daniels echoed what Hidalgo said on urging pet owners to have their pets spayed and neutered during spring, which is a prime breeding time.
“Don’t breed just because you want to have puppies or if they are not AKC registered,” Daniels said. “Cats can have five litters within two years and also be pregnant and nursing a litter of kittens at the same time, so definitely spay and neuter.”
The Amory Humane Society is one of several shelters throughout the area partnering with organizations to find homes for pets in other states and to transport them there.
Hidalgo asks for people to be considerate and not drop pets off at the humane society but rather come during business hours to surrender them and pay the appropriate fees.
There is still an ongoing need for people to volunteer at the humane society, and duties include cleaning, walking dogs, answering the telephone and helping socialize dogs and cats.
Daniels urged those to help out now instead of waiting to volunteer after hearing rumors of closure.
“We’re here and don’t wait until you think we are leaving,” she said. “It’s a huge cost and not a lot of income, so don’t wait until you think we are closing. Come help now, and if you can’t financially support the shelter or animals going on transport, bring newspapers, paper towels, toilet paper or gloves. Walk a dog or feed or play with the cats.”
The humane society is a 501©(3) organization operating under a no-kill policy. It is located at 1317 Old Hwy. 6. For more information about helping, call 256-7566.