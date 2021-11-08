AMORY – Amory Humane Society will participate in a national adoption event hosted by PetSmart Charities at its Tupelo location Nov. 8-14, according to humane society director Misty Daniels.

According to a corporate statement, more than 600,000 pets found loving homes during PetSmart Charities’ four national adoption events last year. Nearly 9.7 million pets have been adopted since 1994.

“It helps the shelter by broadening our public views of the animals available for adoption. It brings them out so people can actually see them, touch them and walk them,” Daniels said.

The Amory Humane Society will have a booth set up right in the middle of the store every day that week from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. so people can see the animals and interact with them.

“Everyone is welcome and urged to come join us if you’re looking to adopt. We will have lots of animals available,” she said.

Opportunities are available for volunteering to help set up the booth.

“If you can’t volunteer in Tupelo, you can volunteer in Amory at the shelter,” she said.

Daniels is grateful for the partnership with PetSmart.

“It puts us in the spotlight to be able to be seen more,” she said.

For more information about volunteering or adopting a pet from the Amory Humane Society, call (662) 256-7566.

People interested in finding a new pet to adopt during next week’s event may visit the store at 1040 Cross Creek Dr., near the intersection of Barnes Crossing Road and Highway 45 in Saltillo.

The process may also be started online by visiting petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet.

