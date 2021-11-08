Amory Humane Society partners with PetSmart for adoption event By JOHN H. WARD Monroe Journal John Ward Reporter Author email Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY – Amory Humane Society will participate in a national adoption event hosted by PetSmart Charities at its Tupelo location Nov. 8-14, according to humane society director Misty Daniels.According to a corporate statement, more than 600,000 pets found loving homes during PetSmart Charities’ four national adoption events last year. Nearly 9.7 million pets have been adopted since 1994.“It helps the shelter by broadening our public views of the animals available for adoption. It brings them out so people can actually see them, touch them and walk them,” Daniels said.The Amory Humane Society will have a booth set up right in the middle of the store every day that week from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. so people can see the animals and interact with them.“Everyone is welcome and urged to come join us if you’re looking to adopt. We will have lots of animals available,” she said.Opportunities are available for volunteering to help set up the booth.“If you can’t volunteer in Tupelo, you can volunteer in Amory at the shelter,” she said.Daniels is grateful for the partnership with PetSmart.“It puts us in the spotlight to be able to be seen more,” she said.For more information about volunteering or adopting a pet from the Amory Humane Society, call (662) 256-7566.People interested in finding a new pet to adopt during next week’s event may visit the store at 1040 Cross Creek Dr., near the intersection of Barnes Crossing Road and Highway 45 in Saltillo.The process may also be started online by visiting petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amory Humane Society Misty Daniels Civil Law Ecology Commerce Highway Adoption Pet Petsmart Charities Booth Store John Ward Reporter John is a reporter for the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow John Ward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 48° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Areas of patchy fog early. Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 8, 2021 @ 8:30 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Living Future Cross of Monroe County site hosts its first event 1 hr ago News Amory Humane Society partners with PetSmart for adoption event 1 hr ago Living Applications beginning for Aberdeen’s angel tree 1 hr ago Opinion Unclaimed money campaign is a no strings attached economic stimulus Nov 7, 2021 Opinion With ARP funds, fix things, don’t fiddle them away Nov 6, 2021 Sports Amory Christian volleyball stays undefeated Nov 5, 2021 Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election