AMORY – In an effort to better protect its employees and citizens, the mayor and board of aldermen of the City of Amory issued a state of emergency in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is effective immediately and will continue through Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m.
“This has nothing to do with surrounding businesses or the community. What this does is it allows us the opportunity to take care of our associates here at work. Whereby they can come in and if they think they could potentially have COVID, we can send those people home – particularly department heads and our other associates in key roles – and keep them funded through payroll by doing these declarations,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
The state of emergency also enables the city to access other resources, such as funding in the future if needed relative to the pandemic.
“It’s a simple way for us to make sure we’re keeping government running status quo and keeping it going hour upon hour,” Glenn said.
According to a Facebook post from the city, the state of emergency invokes certain pandemic response protocols including those set forth by Mississippi House Bill 1647. The state of emergency is declared for emergency management purposes and all other purposes allowable by law.
Points of the state of emergency include:
• All outdoor activities and sports commissioned by the City of Amory and City of Amory Parks and Recreation Department shall adopt and follow Mississippi High School Athletics Association protocol in relation to prevention of the spread of COVID-19; and
• All rental inspections performed by the code enforcement office of the City of Amory shall require that only one representative of the facility under inspection be present at a time and the City of Amory code enforcement officer shall have the right to ask if the representative present has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease; and
• All visitors entering City of Amory buildings will be required to wear a facial covering to combat the spread of COVID-19 disease and all variants thereof; and
• All department heads are issued by board authority the ability to implement face covering rules within each respective department at his or her discretion in order to protect the well-being of employees and citizens and to carry out city business as safely and effectively as possible; and
• All rental of City of Amory facilities shall cease immediately; and
• All special events held within the City of Amory on any property owned by the City of Amory must apply for and receive individual board of aldermen approval on a case-by-case basis; and
• All refunds for events previously scheduled prior to this mandate shall be issued upon request if such event was cancelled due to this COVID-19 mandate.
“There are no large activities that this will necessarily affect at this given time. That doesn’t mean if we don’t have to extend this state of emergency. At this present time, we’re following CDC guidelines, State of Mississippi health guidelines, [Mississippi State Health Officer] Dr. [Thomas] Dobbs and the governor. As those new guidelines are handed down, we’ll follow them accordingly,” Glenn said.