AMORY – Amory High School 2019 graduate Luke Flippo left quite a legacy with his talents, including tennis and photography.
The Yale freshman and Biloxi Sun Herald intern’s photography skills are still benefiting the school – particularly through a Fujifilm competition that led to a donation for the AHS journalism department.
He applied to participate in a competition sponsored by Fujifilm with the theme, “Students of Story Telling.”
“I got a little lucky,” he said of his submission being accepted. “My story dealt with veterans getting re-acclimated to civilian life.”
All winners in the competition were given a Fujifilm XP30 camera to use or pass along. Flippo immediately thought about his alma mater.
“The journalism program at Amory High School is where it all started for me,” he said.
Flippo’s journalism teacher, Amy Wright, was quick to give him credit for his phenomenal talent.
“He had the ideas. I gave the go-ahead,” she said.
Flippo collaborated with instructor Jennifer Hood to launch a short-term media class. He and Wright also created Amory High School’s online newspaper, The Prowl.
“They called it the Luke Flippo class,” Wright said.
Wright’s mission for her journalism students is that every picture needs to tell a story.
Wright currently has a staff of 13 students who publish The Prowl and create the yearbook.
“Our journalism students are so positive. Their work is high quality,” she said.
When representatives from Fujifilm asked Flippo about where he donated his camera, he told them about the needs of the journalism program at Amory High School. His pitch for the school made an impression with the company.
“They wanted to do some more for the school, so they added four camera bodies and six lenses to the gift,” he said.
Wright was thrilled with the gift.
“The cameras and equipment will benefit each department at Amory High School through the journalism department,” she said. “We will be able to cover more events in order to obtain photos for the yearbook and online newspaper.”
Even though Wright is no longer over the school’s drama department, she said it will benefit as much as the other departments.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to contribute,” Flippo said.