mcj-2023-05-10-news-amory-aldermen

City of Amory Electric Department linemen work to restore power following March 24's tornado. Last week, city officials discussed options regarding utility bills in the wake of the storm.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Following March 24’s EF-3 tornado that tore through parts of Amory damaged homes and businesses, utility bills are coming due for locals, some of whom still aren’t able to return to where they're being billed.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

Tags

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you