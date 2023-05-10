AMORY – Following March 24’s EF-3 tornado that tore through parts of Amory damaged homes and businesses, utility bills are coming due for locals, some of whom still aren’t able to return to where they're being billed.
Amory Utilities Manager Mike King told the board of aldermen May 2 there are currently more than 120 delinquent residential power bills whose service would normally be disconnected. However, due to the emergency created by the storm, King wanted to discuss options for deferred payment plans.
“We haven’t cut anyone’s power off. Anybody that’s behind on their power bill, we’re trying to give them a way to catch up,” King said.
Some of the approximately 40 residents present at last week’s aldermen meeting expressed concerns about having to pay bills in homes they weren’t currently living in, in addition to the impact of disconnected service and having to pay a new deposit when when their homes are again livable.
“Suppose you don’t have anywhere to live. What are we going to do about it until you can get back to where you were living?” one of the residents in the audience asked.
Some of the solutions for residents in that situation include paying the bill over time or they could close their account out and reapply when they’re able to move back in, an option that would involve a new deposit fee.
“How can you have a power bill and no house? I pay by bank draft. Are you going to continue to take out of my bank draft?,” another resident asked.
King explained customers facing the dilemma of just keeping their account open can pay a customer charge that has no usage fees attached to it.
Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods Sr. asked if it was possible to waive charges associated with keeping accounts open for people affected by the storm so they won’t potentially face a $150 deposit if they choose to disconnect. However, Tennessee Valley Authority regulations cover some of those charges.
The mayor and board decided to hold off on a final policy regarding late power bills until the next meeting to allow city officials time to gather more information.
Utility officials are urging anyone behind on their power bills for usage before the storm to contact the utility company and work out a plan to get caught up on them.
In other actions, the board granted approval to seek bids for the removal of all awnings alongside Main Street. Mayor Corey Glenn said it isn’t clear that they will take them all down at this time but said the city would like to take bids now on everything and then choose when sections are taken down.
“We have some awnings on the east side of Main Street that were damaged by the storm that we know we’ve got to take down. We know that FEMA is going to cover that cost; however, we don’t know that we’re going to take everything down at this time,” Glenn said.
He added there are some opportunities through Main Street for grants to help cover costs of replacing the awnings.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s intergovernmental affairs liaison Tom Hardy, who’s been based in Amory after the EF-3 tornado struck, said goodbye to the mayor and board of aldermen last week.
“I’m a FEMA reservist, which means I come in when there’s a need. I’m not a regular full-time employee, and it’s time for me go home,” Hardy said.
Cindy Morgan will take his place.
In other business, Steve Sanderson was reappointed to the Amory Housing Authority Board through 2024. His current appointment was scheduled to expire.
