mcj-2023-04-12-news-library-damage-1

Amory librarian Ruby Holman, left, discusses the way forward with children’s librarian Vonda Fair outside of the building that suffered damage from the March 24 tornado. Approximately one-third of its books were damaged by water and will have to be replaced.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – What first appeared to be moderate damage at the Amory Municipal Library from March 24’s tornado got worse with further inspection. Librarian Ruby Holman estimates approximately one third of the library’s 41,200-plus books sustained water damage.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you