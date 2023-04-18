Amory librarian Ruby Holman, left, discusses the way forward with children’s librarian Vonda Fair outside of the building that suffered damage from the March 24 tornado. Approximately one-third of its books were damaged by water and will have to be replaced.
AMORY – What first appeared to be moderate damage at the Amory Municipal Library from March 24’s tornado got worse with further inspection. Librarian Ruby Holman estimates approximately one third of the library’s 41,200-plus books sustained water damage.
“There was more structural damage that (insurance adjusters) were concerned about. The timeline is that they’re going to come in and pack everything up. All the floors have to be redone, as well as interior painting, in addition to repairing the roof,” she said.
Holman said the library will be closed for the duration of the entire project.
“The only thing we were concerned about is the timeline for our summer reading program. We have presenters coming beginning June 1,” she said.
The theme of this year’s program is “All Together Now,” kicking off with Stormin’ Bob.
“We don’t want to cancel anything because we feel that the children will need something to get back to normal for the summer. We might have to forgo the reading since the books will be packed up but at least we’ll have an activity for them,” Holman said.
Storage pods will be set up in the parking lot behind the library to house books and resources while the building is being rehabilitated.
Holman expects for a temporary office to be set up to provide copying and faxing services for the public. Patrons will not have access to library computers but may bring their own devices and access the library’s Wi-Fi at the site outside the building.
“It’s a huge undertaking. I’m thankful for all our volunteers who are here, including Eight Days of Hope. It’s the spirit of All Together,” Holman said.
