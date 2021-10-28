AMORY – The board of aldermen reviewed its policy on facility use during its Oct. 19 meeting and made changes, allowing event permits and facility usage to fall back towards a more normal procedure. The restrictions stem from a state of emergency first put into effect in late August and extended in mid-September.
Amory’s state of emergency expired on Oct. 14, as the state’s was extended 30 days by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Mayor Corey Glenn recommended approving an amended portion of the state of emergency.
“That will include lifting those restraints on our assets, allowing those to go back into operation at a 50 percent capacity,” he said. “It would also include lifting the mask mandate on all those properties, including City Hall. The county schools are in the process of lifting mask mandates, and we highly anticipate the Amory School District will follow the same. Also, the way this is now, we have to approve all events that happen, and this would put that back into normal procedure where everything doesn’t have to flow through here and allows the city to operate more nimble.”
Aldermen unanimously approved the changes to the policy.
In a separate matter, city clerk Jamie Morgan was approved to apply for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Volkswagen Mitigation grant for charging stations for electric vehicles.
The plan is to have four charging stations in the public parking lot across from Cadence Bank for the public to pay to charge their vehicles. The grant would apply for regular charging stations, instead of the high-speed option.
“We are slightly behind times on this and have surrounding municipalities that have taken a little bit more of a leadership role, not that we have missed it for any reason,” Glenn said. “This is something we need to move forward to. These vehicles are the product of the future, and we need to be in this position where we can offer these charging stations.”
In other business, aldermen approved to remove awnings from the city block located east of Frisco Park, which includes the Park Hotel.
Glenn suggested that any planned facelift to the property would involve an ordinance with specifics of what would be involved. The board of aldermen will have final approval, and the plan would also run through Amory Main Street to follow its themes.
Morgan also received approval to accept the Homeland Security grant in the amount of $39,000 and to purchase all applicable purchases to fulfill the grant. She said options would be provided to the aldermen and police department to approve.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver was approved to change the department's grooming policy to include a well-maintained beard, which would not exceed a half inch with no designs, for patrol officers in uniform.
The board also firmed up deadlines for hiring a community coordinator, deciding to approve the job description at its next meeting. Applications would be due by the end of November, with interviews being conducted in December with an anticipated start date of Jan. 1, 2022.