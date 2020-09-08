AMORY – Local hometown heroes are being honored with banners hanging alongside Main Street, thanks to efforts by Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict. The banners honor veterans and will remain in place until after Veterans Day, when the Christmas banners will go up.
“We have 16 poles with brackets for these banners. Once the banners were hung up, we’ve gotten so much interest that we have 16 more nominations.
“We have flags for both living and deceased veterans. Any veteran who calls Amory home is eligible,” Benedict said. “I’ve heard a lot of stories about the veterans from their families while working on this project.”
She got the idea from two other Main Street directors while attending meetings.
“One of our supporters, Dian Wilemon, traveled to Booneville to look at veterans’ banners and was sold on them. Our board members agreed that now was the time for us,” Benedict said.
Amory Main Street is underwriting the costs to produce the banners while donor partnerships are being solicited to purchase the brackets. When the next batch of banners is made, Benedict hopes to have enough donations received for brackets to add banners for poles stretching north toward Highway 6 and south toward Highway 278.
“Every time we get new banners, they are noticed,” Benedict said. “They mean so much to so many people. Banners last three to five years, and our goal is to change them with the seasons or four times a year. The rotation cycles are arranged to preserve the life of the banners as long as possible.”
In future years, the hometown heroes banners will be in place from Memorial Day to July 4 and hung up again closer to Veterans Day.
For more information about this project, please contact Benedict at AmoryMainStreet@gmail.com. Nominations for more veterans to be honored and donations are welcome.