The Caretime [Medical Clinic] Circus was one of the several trunk-or-treat participants during 2019's Amory ChiliFest. While last year's event was limited to chili booths, several activities are planned for the Oct. 26 event this year.
AMORY – Chili, trunk-or-treating, a cake walk and a movie at Frisco Park are among activities planned for Amory Main Street’s ChiliFest, which will be held Oct. 26 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Booths and trunks will be spread out on Main Street between Frisco Park and Vinegar Bend for the annual fall event. There will also be corn hole games and a beer zone at the Vinegar Bend pocket park, where the cake walk will also be.
Chili tasting for the evening requires a $10 wristband, which also includes a bottle of water. Wristbands are available at Kella Boutique, Alfa Insurance, Shelter Insurance, the Amory Main Street office and Southern Mags.
Setup time for booths begins at 2 p.m. Judges will be tasting the chili beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Chili cooking teams will be recognized for People’s Choice and first-, second-, third-place, and winners will be announced later in the evening.
Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle reminds all entrants off the chili cook-off to prepare a minimum of eight gallons of chili that must be made from scratch. Any canned contents will be disqualified.
Deadline for registration to participate in the ChiliFest activities is Oct. 25. Rules and regulations can be received by email.
Registration for those wanting to give out candy for trunk-or-treating is $15 per trunk.
Adding to the activities, “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at Frisco Park, and people should bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The cake walk is a project of Amory Career and Technical Center’s culinary arts program, taught by Susan Langford. All of the sweet treats will be made by the students. Langford said the cake walk will be offered throughout the evening.
“There is no charge, and prizes will be available until they run out,” she said.
Langford expressed her appreciation to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce for providing the ingredients for the cake walk.
Patrons of the beer garden are advised to consume all beer within the pocket park.
Main Street will be blocked off to traffic at 2 p.m. Tuesday for setup, and people who normally park on Main Street should move their vehicles beyond the area leased for the event from Frisco Park to Vinegar Bend.