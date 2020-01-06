Arsenio West, 27, of Amory was arrested and charged with Sale of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth); Possession of Weapon by Felon; Possession of Stolen Firearm; Possession Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine); Possession Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone Pills).
All drug charges are enhanced by firearm possession and within 1500 Feet Of Church. West is also charged with child abuse for allowing a child's presence at a drug possession/sale. Bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court Judge. West is being housed in the Amory City Jail.