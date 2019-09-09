According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, James Canyon, 44, of Amory was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
Amory man charged for failure to register as a sex offender
Ray Van Dusen
