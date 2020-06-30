An Amory man is in custody following a Sunday night shooting just before midnight that ultimately sent one person to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.
Garrett Wright Parham, 18, of Amory was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied motor vehicle.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, there were five people in the vehicle, which was parked at the end of Parham’s driveway on the edge of Highway 278, just east of the Amory city limits.
Crook said the majority of the vehicle’s occupants were juveniles. One person was struck with a bullet and taken to North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and transferred to Le Bonheur. The person has since been released.
Parham was arrested without incident, and a firearm has been recovered. As of Tuesday afternoon, bond had not been set and he was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.