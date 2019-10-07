mcj-2019-10-09-news-arrest-finnie

According to the Amory Police Department, Devonta Tomas Finnie, 25, of Amory was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes revoked his bond due to a violation of a previous bond. Finnie is being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

