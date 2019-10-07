According to the Amory Police Department, Devonta Tomas Finnie, 25, of Amory was charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes revoked his bond due to a violation of a previous bond. Finnie is being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Amory man charged with breaking and entering
Tags
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Curtis Knight named interim Monroe County sheriff
- Supervisor: Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns
- Smithville sweeps to 1A baseball title
- NWS classifies Hamilton storm as preliminary EF-2 tornado
- Severe weather system claims Hamilton man's life, causes extensive damage
- How to help those affected by Monroe County tornado
- One fatality, injuries and damage reported after severe storm hits Hamilton
- Diocesan list of accused priests includes Northeast Mississippi
Most Popular
Articles
- Bond set at $400K for Hamilton woman's attempted murder charge
- Father charged in Greenwood Springs homicide case
- Aberdeen man serves through generations on Hamilton farm
- Amory athletics, band programs sharing in $10K donation
- Amory man faces another indecent exposure charge
- Should Monroe County EPA provide broadband? You decide
- Monroe County School Board tables policy for athletics facilities use
- USDA designates Monroe County as primary natural disaster area
- Tigers grab shutout for first victory over Bulldogs since 2006
- Aberdeen aldermen address firearms issue, TVA contract
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.