According to the Amory Police Department, Jerry Donell Daniel, 47, of Amory was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes set his bond at $10,000. Daniel is out on bond.
Amory man charged with conspiracy to commit a crime
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Medicare Part D help available free in Itawamba County
- Medicare Part D help available free in eight counties
- Curtis Knight named interim Monroe County sheriff
- Supervisor: Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns
- Smithville sweeps to 1A baseball title
- NWS classifies Hamilton storm as preliminary EF-2 tornado
- Severe weather system claims Hamilton man's life, causes extensive damage
- How to help those affected by Monroe County tornado
Most Popular
Articles
- Enviva accident claims life of employee
- Sam Stevens reflects on more than half a century of the automobile world
- True Temper Sports workers diagnosed with cancer secure cash benefits from multiple private trusts
- Smithville Food Pantry closure prompts client shift
- Monroe County’s oldest church celebrates its bicentennial
- Domestic violence cases dangerous for law enforcement
- Supervisors approached by store owner about kratom ban
- Halloween activities offering a host of frights and family fun
- Teachers tour Amory Career and Technical Center through chamber's Industry Insider
- Aberdeen Main Street hosts its Harvest Dinner fundraiser
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.