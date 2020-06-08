According to the Amory Police Department, Gary Leonard Jernighan Jr., 31, of Amory was charged with DUI - 4th offense. As of Monday morning, he was being held in the City of Amory Jail, and his bond was yet to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.
Amory man charged with DUI - 4th
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
-
76°
Rain
-
Amory, MS (38821)
Today
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 10:44 am
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Aberdeen police chief, Ward 1 races advance to run-off
- Cause of death pending for Hatley fire victim
- SCENE: Introducing the Daily Journal's new community calendar
- Former Miss America executive considers Senate run against Hyde-Smith
- Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins Monday
- Aberdeen pedestrian killed on Highway 145 Tuesday night
- MCEPA board approves to move forward with broadband
- Medicare Part D help available free in Itawamba County
Most Popular
Articles
- Aberdeen primaries: Keep check for the latest updates
- New Amory radio station pumping up country classics
- RCDC takes ownership of former Prairie Elementary School
- USDA approves Mississippi to receive Pandemic-EBT benefits
- North Mississippi Nurse Honor Guard celebrates profession’s lives, accomplishments
- Aberdeen police chief, Ward 1 races advance to run-off
- Monroe County supervisors rescind ban on kratom
- Collums returning home to coach Smithville football
- LadyBug Fabrics stitches sewing supplies together with life skills
- Two Monroe County seniors make memories at stay at home prom
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.