According to the Amory Police Department, Lashad H White, 29, of Amory was charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, barter, distribute or transfer. Bond was set at $7,500 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis. White is out on bond.
Amory man charged with felony marijuana possession
Ray Van Dusen
