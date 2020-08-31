mcj-2020-09-02-news-arrest-shelton

According to the Amory Police Department, Michael Ryan Shelton, 37, of Amory was charged with grand larceny. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set bond at $15,000. As of Monday morning, Shelton was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

