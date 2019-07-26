Cayce William Jones, 37, Amory, was arrested on July 9, 2019 and charged with 1 count molestation, 1 count sexual battery. His bond was set at $10,000 on the date his charge occurred.
Amory man charged with molestation, sexual battery
Ray Van Dusen
