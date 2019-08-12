According to the Amory Police Department, Johnny Edward Spratt, 56, of Amory was charged with vulnerable adult abuse, neglect. Bond will be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. Spratt is being housed at the City of Amory Jail.
Amory man charged with neglect, abuse of vulnerable adult
