mcj-2019-10-02-news-arrest-kimble

Kimble

According to the Amory Police Department, Orlanda “Sugar Pie” Kimble, 65, of Amory has a felony charge of indecent exposure – 3rd offense within five years. His bond was set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. He is being houses at the Monroe County Detention Center on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus