According to the Amory Police Department, Orlanda “Sugar Pie” Kimble, 65, of Amory has a felony charge of indecent exposure – 3rd offense within five years. His bond was set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. He is being houses at the Monroe County Detention Center on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Amory man faces another indecent exposure charge
Tags
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Curtis Knight named interim Monroe County sheriff
- Supervisor: Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns
- Smithville sweeps to 1A baseball title
- NWS classifies Hamilton storm as preliminary EF-2 tornado
- Severe weather system claims Hamilton man's life, causes extensive damage
- How to help those affected by Monroe County tornado
- One fatality, injuries and damage reported after severe storm hits Hamilton
- Diocesan list of accused priests includes Northeast Mississippi
Most Popular
Articles
- MCSO makes separate felony vehicle taking and enticement/sexual battery arrests
- Woman and toddler with Monroe County ties rescued from submerged SUV
- Monroe County Sheriff's Offce makes separate arrests
- Arrests made in May Subway burglaries
- Hood named Mississippi's TSA Teacher of the Year
- Monroe County man found, safe
- Domestic dispute claims life of Greenwood Springs man
- Amory scores A-rating, leads county in MDE results
- Amory police make burglary, possession of a controlled substance arrests
- Law enforcement agencies handle information sharing differently
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.