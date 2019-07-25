According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Joel Quitmen Wright, 49, of Amory was arrested on July 24 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a $5,000 bond.
Amory man faces possession of a controlled substance charge
