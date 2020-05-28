AMORY – A marker with three American flags flying above was recently placed in a prominent plot on the east side of Masonic Cemetery to honor deceased military veterans.
The marker was originally erected in 1974 as a memorial to W.L. (Bill) Holland, who dedicated 35 years of his life to the maintenance of the cemetery. Robert Dykes, Marty Huffman and Tommy Tapp pooled efforts to head up the recent project.
“I hope that the public will enjoy viewing the new monument that honors the memory of those who served our country and the sacrifices they made for our freedom,” Huffman said.
Three flags on poles tall enough to be seen from the entrance to the burial grounds alongside A Avenue pay tribute to deceased veterans. Two of the flags were moved from the gravesites of Billy Glasgow and Lawrence “Rabbit” Kennedy, while the third was provided by the Masonic Cemetery.
Dykes cited a quote from the association’s letterhead borrowed from a cemetery he visited in Eudora stating, “We honor our ancestors that gave us life by caring for their final resting place and doing it with respect.”
The monument has the emblems from the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces with room to add a sixth for the newly established U.S. Space Force.
The message engraved on the monument reads, “We Raise These Flags And Place This Monument To Honor These Who Served And Are Buried Here. May We Never Forget The Sacrifices They And Their Families Made For Our Freedom.”
In addition to the monument, the committee has gotten most of the vehicle lanes paved and plans to complete the paving of remaining gravel lanes this year.
More information about the Amory Masonic Cemetery is available by calling Dykes at 257-5169, Huffman at 871-7668 or Tapp at 315-0375. Donations for the maintenance of the cemetery are welcomed.