AMORY – Utility service and debris removal were among talking points of a Thursday morning media briefing at Frisco Park with city officials and Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
“As of 6 o’clock last night, we were fully contracted on our debris removal team. You’ll see a group, Looks Great Services, in and around your communities to start the pick ups. It’s important everyone understands how to separate the debris,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
Tree debris and household debris should be separated.
“If they’re not separated, these collection agencies will not pick up the items you have on the street,” Glenn said.
Monroe County Road Manager Daniel Williams said earlier in the week people should pile debris on the backside of ditches so they don’t get plugged in rains and cause flooding issues.
Glenn said debris strictly for the collection crews will be staged at the Old Amory Golf Course. The public is not allowed to take material there.
Commercial dumpsters will be placed at the East Amory Community Center, the McAlpine Lake area, Carlos Moore Fields, Waterway Drive and the Pea Patch.
Sanderson said Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are assisting walk-in cases to sign up for assistance at the Old Armory in Amory, and teams will canvas the county to help people sign up. Additionally, people can call (800) 621-3362 to register for FEMA assistance.
While most electricity was restored throughout Amory as of Thursday morning, crews were working to restore the remaining 454 customers without service. More than 4,000 customers were without electricity following the tornado, and 10 other municipal electric departments and a couple of electric cooperatives assisted in the effort to restore electricity.
“Folks, we’ve come a long ways from 4,000 without power to where we are now, and it could not have been done without the help of peripheral cities and counties. Thank you so much,” Glenn said.
The city lifted its boil water notice on Wednesday.
After the briefing, Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill said people should follow safety tips to avoid fires.
“Extension cords don’t need to be piled up in a pile. They need to be run straight. Don’t store gas cans close to generators and always check the oil in them. We responded the other night for the possibility of a generator exploding. Keep generators a safe distance from houses and flammable liquids and just be safe with them while you use them,” he said.
A website is set up through the city’s website and through the Amory, Mississippi Facebook page with updates.
