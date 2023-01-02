AMORY – During Dec. 20’s board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Corey Glenn asked city department heads to brief themselves on communication from his office regarding code enforcement.
“I sent out an email right before the meeting about suggested language revisions for the ordinance, per a meeting with the city clerk and city attorney. We will have conversation about that during our Jan. 3 meeting,” Glenn said.
City utilities manager Mike King reported the annual Community Care Fund grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority was reduced for the coming year.
“We’ve done this three times in the past with $10,000 grants for which we had to have matching funds from United Way to benefit the Amory Food Pantry. This round is $8,250,” he said.
King did not require action from the board to proceed.
In other business, Glenn said he would be in contact with parks and recreation manager Rory Thornton to ensure all mechanical systems are in order at the Old Armory as preparations are being made for the Junior Auxiliary of Amory Charity Ball early next year.
Ahead of last week’s cold front, Glenn urged all city department heads to be ready to respond to citizens’ needs.
“We do anticipate some extremely cold weather, so we have taken all precautions inside the city and hopefully we will be prepared for it. City crews will probably be very busy,” he said.
