During last week's Amory Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Corey Glenn urged city officials to tour Celebration Station to evaluate for safety hazards, especially exposed roots that can pose tripping hazards. The Junior Auxiliary is coordinating work by volunteer groups to make improvements.
AMORY – During Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Corey Glenn initiated discussion regarding planned improvements to Celebration Station, located near East Amory Elementary School.
“Junior Auxiliary participated in fundraising for the park and considers it a gift to the citizens and City of Amory,” he said.
Glenn recommended that JA coordinates volunteer labor from church groups from throughout Amory to get needed repairs completed to ensure the safety of citizens visiting the park.
“I feel like that’s the route we need to go on at this time. It will buy us some time to make decisions (about the park) going forward,” he said.
Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth recommended getting an estimate of needed materials prepared to help the work to be accomplished in one volunteer session. Glenn visited to the area the previous day but did not put together a material list for items needed for repair.
“The main concern, to me, is the cypress trees that were planted years ago have knees that are protruding adjacent to the playground equipment. I have also asked that swings be repaired and that low-hanging branches be trimmed to improve optics for parents and chaperones to see across the park when supervising children,” he said.
In other business, Glenn opened a public hearing for the adoption of Ordinance 1747 fixing and prescribing rates for electricity to customers by the City of Amory Utilities Department and allowing the signing of a TVA rate change amendment. There were no comments received, and aldermen adopted the ordinance after the hearing closed.
Board members also approved a previously tabled item regarding the intergovernmental contract with Monroe County and MedStat to provide emergency services. It included a subsidy of $23,840 for the year to Monroe County for ambulance service.
