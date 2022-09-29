mcj-2022-09-28-news-amory-aldermen

During last week's Amory Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Corey Glenn urged city officials to tour Celebration Station to evaluate for safety hazards, especially exposed roots that can pose tripping hazards. The Junior Auxiliary is coordinating work by volunteer groups to make improvements.

AMORY – During Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Corey Glenn initiated discussion regarding planned improvements to Celebration Station, located near East Amory Elementary School.

