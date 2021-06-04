Editor's note: Amory mayor candidate Corey Glenn chose to not participate in the Monroe Journal's Q&A.
Brad Blalock – Incumbent
A number of hearings have been held during the last year addressing housing issues in Amory. Complaints from citizens have labeled zoning ordinances as being discriminatory against affordable rental housing. As mayor, what would be your plan to lead in reforming the rental housing market that provides shelter for a significant portion of the city’s population?
“We want people that want to live in the City of Amory to be able to enjoy a safe and comfortable place of residence that fits within their specific financial means. Having been approached some months ago by several realtors, it was confirmed that Amory is a great place to live due to the increased demand for available housing. It was noted that opportunities exist, if housing, particularly rental, could fall within the confines of safe and aesthetically pleasing.
A rental ordinance regulating safety and habitability has been in place for years and after a public hearing without complaint, additional language was added to protect not only renters but also landlords. Inability to afford several hundred dollars in rent per month should not relegate someone to an unsafe, unkempt property. Often, renters are able to afford better housing for the same rate they currently pay with a few tweaks to management of budget. I would continue to move forward in working with our realtors, landlords, developers and citizens in encouraging development, refurbishment and maintenance of rental property. Community-led seminars on finance, leaseholds and budget could also be held to assist renters and landlords in accommodating the needs of our community.”
Under your leadership, how could Amory foster more diversity among its population?
“Understanding that each individual is unique and capitalizing on the recognition of our individual differences is tantamount to the true success of a community. We all want to feel valued, loved, contented, happy and to be part of something greater than ourselves. Though there will be difference of opinion based upon personality and individual background, we all can rally around that we want Amory to be a great place to live, not just for ourselves, but for everyone.
Listening to and addressing needs of individuals and groups will continue to be important in the planning and programming of community space such as parks and recreational opportunities. Accepting recommendation from varying points of view in planning and supporting community events will also be key. Continuing to assist with marketing and support of community events, particularly those sprung from organic growth of interest and opportunity, will continue to be a focus. Certainly, support of our schools and youth programming groups will always continue, because regardless of race, gender, age, socioeconomic status, etc., we can all agree that our children and youth are the most valuable resource we have as a society. We all have a place in Amory and in making it great.”
What would be your biggest goal for the next four years as mayor?
Job creation will continue to be a goal moving forward as it has been. Providing easier pathways for opening a small business, encouraging and supporting expansion of existing industry and capitalizing on industrial property that is now ready for market in a global recruitment competition have been and will continue to be the focus. Focusing on support for creative development to meet the needs of housing for our current residents and those that wish to move here for employment as businesses continue to locate and expand will be important.
Continuing to upgrade, supplement, develop and support recreational facilities and activity will be of great interest and effort. Planning and upgrading of infrastructure such as drainage avenues, public streets and sidewalks will always be a need that will be worked toward being met. Stronger efforts in communication and cooperation with our county, our region and our schools will be sought. However, as important as these goals are, unification of our community will be the most important thing I will strive for. Having dealt with many fractious situations and events in our community, state and country within the past few years, we sometimes become polarized. It is now time to join together as one as we move forward to greater things. The future is bright in Amory, Mississippi.