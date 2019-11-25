According to the Amory Police Department, Richard E McFadden, 55, and Zachary W. McKinney, 64, both of Amory were each charged with breaking and entering of a commercial building (storage shed). Bond was set at $5,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes for each man. McFadden is out on bond and as of Monday morning, McKinney was being held at Monroe County Detention Center for the Mississippi Department Of Corrections.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus