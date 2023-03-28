The CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi are pleased to announce that contributions to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund will be matched up to $400,000.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Monday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
