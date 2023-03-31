The CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi received a contribution of $100,000 from the Haskell Foundation.
Consistent with the mission of the foundation, the funds are to be utilized for rebuilding the Amory High School with emphasis on the school auditorium.
“CREATE has a longstanding relationship with the Haskell Foundation. Sam Haskell and the foundation board have made a huge impact on the lives of many Amory students in helping to further their education. This gift will support the rebuilding of important education facilities at the high school,” said Mike Clayborne, president of the CREATE Foundation.
Contributions to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund will be matched up to $400,000. This was made possible by $100,000 commitments from Toyota, Barry Wax, the Haskell Foundation, the CREATE Foundation and $50,000 from the Victor Smith Endowment Fund, and gifts from several other donors.
One hundred percent of the contributions will be used to support relief and recovery efforts without any administrative costs.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
We are committed to working with the City of Amory, Monroe County, organizations, churches and other groups providing support to the thousands of people in Amory and Monroe County impacted by this terrible disaster.
Thank you to those who are working to meet the basic needs of those affected. The recovery will be a long and difficult process, but we are committed to supporting our neighbors in Northeast Mississippi.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&