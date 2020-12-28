AMORY – The Mississippi National Guard’s local unit hosted past and retired members for its 46th annual rib luncheon Dec. 18, giving the former soldiers time for fellowship and an understanding of their contributions.
“It’s a good opportunity for a lot of guys that got out to see what the unit is doing and their contributions. This green machine keeps going, and their contributions are alive and well,” said Lt. Col. Christopher (Tyki) Jurney, 1-98th Cavalry Squadron Commander, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.
He gave a brief recap of the unit’s operations throughout 2020.
“All of you who retired, take solace and take pride in knowing that the legacy you’ve established and the soldiers that you’ve trained in the past are still doing a lot of great things,” Jurney said.
Jurney’s father, Louis M. Jurney Jr., was also a former commander of the unit, and Tyki noted several of the guests at the luncheon were like second fathers to him.
“I know there’s always that concern that the next generation just doesn’t have it together, ‘They’re just not like us. What’s hard for them? They don’t work as hard.’ I can assure you that no matter the generations that have changed, there’s still one thing that the 198th Cav continues to do. The 198th Cav continues to train. We train to fight. Why do we fight? We fight to win. What do we win? Any mission put in front of us,” Jurney said.