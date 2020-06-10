AMORY – The recent death of George Floyd while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer sparked violent unrest and destruction in cities throughout the nation, including the nation’s capital.
Last week, nearly 60 soldiers from the National Guard’s 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment (1/98 CAV) unit in Amory flew to Washington, D.C. to support law enforcement protecting citizens and property from looters and violent protests.
Soldiers left Amory June 2 and returned home safely June 7.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how my soldiers performed at such short notice and in a complex mission environment. They set a great example and returned home with honor,” said Lt. Col. Christopher (Tyki) Jurney, 1-98th Cavalry Squadron Commander, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Monday morning. “All soldiers from the 1-98th Cavalry Squadron were received in Amory at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. The soldiers showed excitement and accomplishment in their mission securing areas around the White House. All soldiers are receiving additional days on orders in order to quarantine before returning to their civilian jobs.”
The unit was part of a group of approximately 400 Mississippi National Guard soldiers deployed last week to protect the city.
“We are citizen soldiers and feel the hurt that courses within our communities. We believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The unjustified killing of George Floyd and violence and destruction against citizens and communities cannot be tolerated,” Jurney said last week. “In this struggle, you either tear down or build up. I pray for victory of those who choose to lift up their fellows.”
Gov. Tate Reeves said last Wednesday that Mississippi was one of eight or nine states to send troops to the nation’s capital “at the request of our federal partners.”
Jurney said last week soldiers’ duties included protecting national monuments from further vandalism and protecting locations that ensure government officials are able to continue daily operations.
“We’re conducting presence patrols to prevent looters and violent protesters the opportunity to create further havoc for both peaceful protesters and the local citizens,” he said. “We are ready to support both the Mississippi governor and President of the United States in ensuring people have the right to exercise their First Amendment right without harm to themselves, to others or to property.”
Reeves said the National Guard members were also sent to help ensure “that those who are not peacefully protesting, those who are going across that line and rioting, are dealt with.”
Peaceful protests decrying police violence against African Americans have recently been held in Jackson, Oxford, Tupelo, Biloxi and other Mississippi cities.
Reeves said last week that he respects people’s right to peacefully protest. He also said the state would be prepared to respond swiftly to any violence or destruction of property.
“Mississippians do not want to tear down our state,” Reeves said last Wednesday. “They want to protest. They want to be clear. They want to be heard. They want a voice. But they do not want violence.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.