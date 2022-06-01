Since enrolling in Mississippi State University’s ACCESS program in 2017, Raffiel Jones of Amory has soaked in the experience of being a Bulldog by supporting various teams from the stands.
Beginning this weekend, though, he and his flag football teammates will be Bulldogs on the field to represent the program, the university and the state on a national level through the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.
“Taking a medal for the USA Games is incredible, kind of like in the actual Olympics when you see Michael Phelps leading the 1,000-yard swim team get the gold. We’re going to try to do the same thing in flag football that he does for swimming. We’re going to try everything we can but can’t make any promises,” he said.
MSU’s ACCESS program helps young adults with disabilities learn to live independently while preparing them for careers.
At birth, Jones died after losing oxygen but was brought back to life when he came out of the womb. He suffered from Pierre-Robin Syndrome and had an abnormal 4th chromosome.
Doctors said he would never be able to talk or go to school, but he proved them wrong. His disability is rare, and doctors at the University of Alabama-Birmingham were even unfamiliar with it when he went for medical care.
Jones has undergone several medical procedures throughout his life, such as having several baby teeth removed at a time and a titanium rod surgically placed in his back to keep him from hunching over.
Finding his spot on the team
Jones, 28, graduated from MSU’s ACCESS program in 2021 and still participates as a community member. The four-year program teaches life skills, academics, socialization and career development.
On the extracurricular side, Jones has competed in soccer, basketball and flag football most of the semesters he has been at the university through the Mississippi State University Special Olympics Unified Program.
“It’s great for me to interact with everyone who were my classmates at the time and just have fun playing flag football together, competing against other schools like Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Alabama,” Jones said.
“In 2018, that fall semester, we did the Unified Special Olympics Egg Bowl and played Ole Miss that night. Unfortunately, we lost,” he added.
Each title game his flag football team has won a gold, silver or bronze medal in this year has garnered points qualifying for participation in the Mississippi Special Olympics, which was held last month at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
The Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run came through Aberdeen May 10 ahead of the games.
This year’s Special Olympics helped make for a rematch between MSU and Ole Miss.
“The only team we played was our rivals from up north – Ole Miss. It was the best two out of three. We lost the first game to them badly, by 20 I believe. We won the next two games to claim our first-ever gold medal. We gained some momentum leading into the USA Games,” Jones said.
Competing on a national stage
The USA Games will be held June 5-12, with flag football to be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Jones and his teammates will leave from Jackson June 3 with a pep rally sendoff.
“We’re competing against teams from across the country and the Caribbean. Each state has Special Olympics and they’ll have their athletes with the Unified partner competing in their particular sport,” Jones said. “On a neutral site field, it gives me goosebumps thinking about it, just thinking we’re going to be on a national stage where the whole country is watching.”
He is primed for the once in a lifetime experience of his first time competing in the USA Games.
“Not many athletes in this state get to do that, and we’re some of the lucky ones. I’m thankful for that. We’re going to go out and try to have some fun. We know everything’s not about winning, which we want to and try to get the gold, silver or bronze medal, but we’ll try to do anything we can to get that gold medal,” Jones said.
As of last week, he was unsure of the schedule of opponents. His flag football team has the potential of advancing to the Special Olympics World Games in January 2023 depending on how the USA Games go.
The USA Games’ opening ceremonies will be televised on ESPN and the ABC family on networks June 5, according to its website.