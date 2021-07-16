AMORY – Through his years of law enforcement experience, Ira Carter has worked his way up from patrolling with the Amory Police Department for six years to currently being the supervisor of the motorcycle division of the Dallas Police Department.
He was recently the controlling supervisor for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the city. He has also served in the same capacity for Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Mike Pence’s visits to Dallas in recent years.
“I was actually the controlling supervisor for her motorcade. We took her to her location and brought her back so at the end, she wanted to take a few pictures with some of my guys and me. She spoke to me and asked me what my name was, and we spoke briefly,” he said.
He left the Amory Police Department in July 2003 to move to the Dallas Police Department, where he now serves as a sergeant.
As far as motorcade detail, he is responsible for providing dignitaries’ safety wherever they are on the road and not letting anyone in on their path.
“As a motorcade supervisor with the Dallas Police Department, you charge, you lead. We get them to and from destinations. We block off the streets and to their next location so they get where they need to get and get there safe and sound,” Carter said, adding he works closely with the Secret Service for such high profile guests.
In addition to being a police officer, Carter runs a youth organization for ages 4 to 12.
“I have a busy schedule out here but when I wake up in the morning, I just want to be better than I was the day before,” he said.
Through his roles as a mentor and an officer, he encourages people to be positive and tolerant of one another despite so much division on a national scale.
During his trips home to visit family, the 1990 Amory High School graduate always tries to give back. During his most recent trip home, he spoke to West Amory residents and answered questions regarding city concerns.
“I’ll never forget where I came from. I’m an Amory native, I graduated from Amory High School so any time I’m back home, I try to help out as much as I can,” he said. “For what I’ve been doing for the past 25 years as a police officer, it’s only right that I give back and preach what I preach out here. People look at us as saviors, but we’re still human beings.
“At the end of the day, it’s about respecting those that you serve and also understanding where you serve. I’ll never forget where I come from.”