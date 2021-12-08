AMORY – Physicians & Surgeons Clinic OB-GYN Dr. James Patrick “Pat” Chaney was recently appointed to a seat on the Mississippi State Board of Health by Gov. Tate Reeves. Chaney was sworn in with Lee Ann Griffin, PharmD of Jackson as the state board of health’s newest members.
Chaney is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
"I am a native Mississippian and I love this state and its people. I hope that through this position on the State Board of Health I can have a positive impact on the health of all Mississippians,” he said in a press release about the appointment.
Chaney was quick to give credit to his professional mentor for his success.
“Dr. Richard Hollis directed me to become involved in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which he served as president from 1993 to 1994. I wish he were here now to see me receive this appointment,” he said.
Chaney has been a member of ACOG since 1986. He is past secretary/treasurer, vice chair and chair of the Mississippi section of the organization. He is a member of the Mississippi State Medical Association and a current diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, according to the press release.
He is a staff physician at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, where he has also served as past chief of staff. Chaney practices at Physicians & Surgeons Clinic in Amory and Columbus.
His mission for service on the state board of health is to identify how women’s health can be improved across the state.
“It’s early in the process. I’m still not sure what all I’ve gotten myself into,” he said.