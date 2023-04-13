AMORY – During the board of aldermen’s April 4 meeting, Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill received permission to open the basement of City Hall for shelter in the event of a severe weather threat.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said 38 citizens came to the fire department seeking shelter March 24 when no other place could be found. Mayor Corey Glenn urged that the city’s capacity for shelter be increased.
“It’s important for all of us that we find something to accommodate all of our citizens, whether a dome or more individual units. We’ve got to protect our citizens and we will find that resource,” he said.
Aldermen also approved an adjustment to the city’s curfew to be from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.
“We’re trying to minimize impacting people that weren’t affected while still keeping these areas (protected) that still have significant damage. Some are still not secured and some are not able to be secured,” Bowen said.
The area covered by the curfew is bordered by the Old Amory Golf Course, Concord Boulevard, 5th Street going down to 10th Avenue, coming down Martin Luther King Drive down to Highway 278 and going west to the city limits. The Glendale Shopping Center remains in the curfew area.
“We’re trying to condense it to an area that has been drastically affected and has a lot of unsecured places,” Bowen said.
Glenn said during the meeting more than 53,000 square yards of debris had been removed from alongside city streets.
Code enforcement officer Patrick Chism received the board’s permission for a two-month suspension of rental property inspections. Glenn also received the board’s permission to declare Good Friday as a holiday for the city so employees may get some rest.
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration explained assistance through the agencies. In addition to a presence at the disaster recovery center at the Monroe County Government Complex, SBA opened a business recovery center at the Monroe County Courthouse Annex, located alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen.
In other business, aldermen tabled action regarding two properties owned by the late Bill Tibbett due to ongoing storm recovery.
