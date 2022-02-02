City of Amory employees work to remove awnings on the block across Main Street from Frisco Park last week. The board of aldermen took action in December on an ordinance giving way for downtown awnings to be removed.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Pictured are examples of downtown areas that underwent aesthetic improvements, illustrating a potential look of Amory with building owner buy-in.
AMORY – Last week, city employees removed awnings from in front of a block of downtown buildings, which local leaders hope will be a catalyst for an improved look the area.
“We’re excited about the evolution of Amory and what’s gone on with the facade and downtown upgrades as it relates to our neighboring surrounding communities, such as Tupelo, Corinth, New Albany and Starkville. Those municipalities have gone through upgrades on their Main Streets and made changes to their aesthetics,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
Awnings were removed across from Frisco Park from in front of the Amory Food Pantry, the Monroe Journal and property formerly occupied by Mid-South Fine Printers. Glenn said the area is the nucleus of downtown.
“We have no future plans at this time to take awnings down on Main Street going north. On a case-by-case basis based on the individual owner, we will consider those going forward. I’d like to see some progress made on the ones we have taken down, meaning the facades being painted and if there’s a desire for awnings to go back up, that’s all fine and good,” Glenn said.
He is excited about the potential of downtown having a modern yet classic look.
Aside from aesthetics, Glenn said the metal awnings posed liabilities to the city.
“We recently had some wind damage that blew some of the tin off and onto Main Street, which puts a huge liability on us and onto the taxpayers. It’s time to evolve. I’ve personally been a fan of the awnings over the years and still am to a certain extent, but it’s time we made changes and move forward,” he said, adding metal awnings have also posed water issues to some downtown buildings.
In a related matter, the city recently received donations to help with Frisco Park improvements.
“We’re looking at adding larger planters out in the park to add color with floral-type arrangements. We’ve got a good foundation, and it’s time we add some color,” Glenn said.
He said four to six larger planters could offer an improved look in the park.
Another future goal includes an audio system in order to play music throughout downtown.
“Change is difficult at times, but it’s necessary. Like Starkville and other communities, they have evolved. It’s time we continue to change and evolve and attract not only commerce for business owners but also potential citizens who look to move to our community. We’re excited about the change. It’s different, and I hope different means better,” Glenn said.