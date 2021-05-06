AMORY – Positions as much as $50 per hour are open with certain employers throughout Monroe County, and a job fair May 12 at Frisco Park will give potential employees opportunities to apply for them.
The City of Amory and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce invite applicants to bring their resumes for the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. In the event of bad weather, the job fair will be held at the Old National Guard Armory, located at 101 S. 9th St.
“Definitely bring your resume because it will fill in several blanks. Be prepared to fill out an application, either onsite or bring it back that day. I’d definitely bring it back that day while you’re image and impression is fresh on the mind of the employer. First impressions are the ones people always remember,” said Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan.
She added people should dress appropriately for the job they’re interested in seeking.
“We are grateful for the city’s eagerness to host this event and our partnership in it. We have a very diverse group of employers here in Monroe County so that allows for a multitude of options for job seekers. We encourage everyone who is in need of a job or just considering a change to participate,” said Kelly Martin, community development director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
Morgan noted alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill noticed NauticStar was hosting a recent hiring event and suggested collaborating with other employers to have a job fair.
As of last week, employers committed to the job fair included Tronox, which has five open positions; Diversicare of Amory, which has six open positions; Avid Boats, which has five open positions; the Care Center of Aberdeen, which has 20 positions open; the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; the Amory Police Department; the City of Amory Street Department; Aberdeen School District, which has 16 positions open; River Place Nursing Home, which has 10 open positions; NauticStar; and True Temper.
Even though some positions range from specific skill sets to college degrees, there are several entry-level positions for any education and skill set.
“Come out. One of the places is looking for housekeeping. If you have your CDLs, come out. If you need to get your CDL, tell us you’re getting them. Don’t think there won’t be something here for you. Even production companies that are hiring production are willing to teach you; that’s why they have a range of hiring. There’s a fit for everyone,” Morgan said.
Employers are still welcome to call Morgan at 256-5721 – option 8 to inquire about setting up a booth.
Morgan suggested for people interested in jobs with the City of Amory to access the city’s website to print out and complete applications ahead of the job fair. The link is http://www.cityofamoryms.com/amory-proud/employment-opportunities/.
She added other employers may also have applications posted on their websites.
Itawamba Community College workforce programs will also be available at the job fair to discuss programs offered to help people learn job skills.
Morgan invites local high school seniors to attend the job fair.
“Some people aren’t going to go to college, and we need that just as much as we need people going to college,” she said.
Smokin’ Bros is also a sponsor and will provide a free lunch.