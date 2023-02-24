AMORY – Rev. Joseph Howell is the fourth pastor of Carter’s Chapel Church of the Living God – a church founded more than a century ago by Mother Jennie Carter and the Carter family in a little school house in Quincy.
He assumed the leadership of the church 12 years ago from his father, the late Bishop George Howell, whose legacy shaped Joseph’s life.
In his years as pastor of Carter’s Chapel, Joseph has found it fairly easy to reach people of all ages.
“Back in those days, there was never a question of if a child was to go to church on Sunday morning. It was understood by all in the household,” he said.
Joseph’s involvement in the ministry includes serving on the board of Mission Mississippi.
“Even though our church has moved to Amory’s eastside, we have left no one behind. We are still connected to the westside in a big way. We are involved in churches there. We attend to the needs of the less fortunate by reaching out with members of our church who are a part of ministries, such as Mission Mississippi,” he said.
Carter’s Chapel networks regularly with the congregation of Hatley’s Church of Christ by hosting community revival services.
“We receive a warm welcome there. We are also establishing collaboration with the congregations of Meadowood Baptist Church and First Assembly of God,” Joseph said.
He is grateful that the congregation of Carter’s Chapel has not faced any racial barriers or obstacles.
“We have heard of some instances but we always work to deescalate any issues with anger with another race because we are called to live peacefully with our fellowman, exemplifying the love of Christ who has given us the greatest example of love by giving His only Son to die on the cross for our sin.”
Joseph and his wife, Sister Kim, are grateful Carter’s Chapel’s congregation has a multicultural component.
“We have had many minorities to visit our church and some to attend regularly. We treat all the same in love as Christ has commanded,” he said.
In his younger years
Joseph remembers attending school in Athens, where the student body was comprised as all Blacks. After the school closed, he and his classmates transferred to the school at Sulphur Springs. Four years later, the county schools were consolidated and integrated.
Joseph was junior high age by this time when he and his classmates were transferred again – this time to Greenwood Springs.
“My father brought me up around white children. I don’t remember being treated badly. We didn’t have big city problems,” he said.
Joseph finished high school at Hatley and eventually made a career out of serving in the National Guard.
Growing up, the Howell family was what would be termed as working class.
“My father was a farmer, as well as a pastor. He had always been in the public arena,” Joseph said. “We didn’t have much, but we appreciated what we had.”
Joseph cut his teeth in working in the community through nonprofit organizations.
“We had to survive however we could,” he said.
He credits public officials, such as former Amory Mayor Bill Glasgow and alderman John Darden, as giving him opportunities for community service.
“Mr. Darden became a liaison for community involvement and various jobs with the city that normally were out of reach for African-American young people,” he said.
