Amory Police Department's newest patrol officer, Emma Long, stands next to her father, Andy, who is an investigator with the department. She is continuing the family's connection to law enforcement.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – One family’s ties with law enforcement is continuing with the next generation as the Amory Police Department’s newest patrol officer is following the same career path as her father, a longtime investigator for the department. Emma Long graduated from law enforcement academy in late March, making for a proud parent moment for her father, Andy, and his wife, Andie.

