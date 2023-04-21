AMORY – One family’s ties with law enforcement is continuing with the next generation as the Amory Police Department’s newest patrol officer is following the same career path as her father, a longtime investigator for the department. Emma Long graduated from law enforcement academy in late March, making for a proud parent moment for her father, Andy, and his wife, Andie.
“You want any kid to grow up and be successful. It’s a testament as a parent but it’s not a father-daughter proud moment. It’s both parents proud of what their child is growing up to do,” he said.
Through the years, Emma knew her father kept his work life at work and his home life at home, and they will continue to separate their family lives and professional lives. Regardless, he’ll help mold her character.
“As a little kid and being his little girl, it was more of a superhero ordeal,” Emma said of looking up to her father. “Before the academy, him being in law enforcement kind of helped build me into who I was already. I already had that structure growing up.”
At work, she sees him as a superior rather than her father. However, she doesn’t answer to him since they serve in different roles.
“She’s always heard me talk to the other younger officers so she knows when I’m giving advice from an older officer to a younger officer. When we’re at home, that’s father and daughter. If she comes to me, I give her fatherly advice,” Andy said.
Andy served as one of Emma’s active shooter instructors at the academy because of his Homeland Security affiliation.
“She already forewarned them. It’s not daddy-daughter, it’s instructor-pupil. Now that she’s here, it’s not the academy setting and just like any other, she may get, ‘Hey, watch your back on this’ or ‘Watch x, y, z.’
“She’s Type A personality, and it takes that type to be successful at this career, and being successful means to survive and live through it. Of course, there are mishaps that happen and situations that couldn’t go any different that we still lose those officers that have the right mindset and personality,” Andy added. “It’s the same mindset I have I think she has. If that’s what it takes to do better for our community, then that’s the sacrifice we’ll make.”
Patrol work enforces the reality of what Emma learned at the law enforcement academy.
“You’re in the academy, and it’s what they call your safe zone. I only came for the last night of the last shift and I will say, it kind of smacks you in the face. It’s like you’re actually out here and not in the academy now,” she said.
At age 20, she was the youngest participant at the academy.
“It was like having a lot of big brothers looking up to me. Me still being the youngest out on the streets, I knew I was coming into such a big family, growing up around all the Amory Police Department and knowing dad’s connections. Coming out of the academy, it shows how much of a brotherhood it is,” she said.
Shortly after graduating from Smithville High School in 2021, Emma had a stint in modeling in New York City and California, which exposed her to different parts of the country.
“It’s kind of like the academy. When you go to a modeling thing, you had to make friends with them and survive. It wasn’t nearly as tough as the academy,” she said.
In weighing her options after modeling, law enforcement seemed like the best pathway.
“I got to where I was thinking, ‘What’s the next move?’ I started thinking about it and said, ‘That’s always interested me.’ I went on a couple of ride-alongs, liked it as much as I thought I would and from there, put in and started working towards the academy and getting in good shape,” Emma said.
She began her career at a unique time following the tornado.
“It’s something to feel proud about yourself for. I have my dad’s standards to live up to but I’m also building my path for myself,” Emma said.
As far as her future law enforcement specialties, she is going where God leads her, even if it means remaining on patrol.
“I’ve always liked going out and helping the community and being a part of it. With this, I get to protect and serve my community, and that’s going to include walking through the schools and doing traffic,” she said.
Emma is beginning her career during a time when fewer people are interested in working in law enforcement. Andy said, however, there’s beginning to be an uptick in interest.
“To get a generation coming in willing to do the job, whatever it may be, it’s nice and refreshing to have those types of people come in,” Andy said.
