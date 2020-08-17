According to the Amory Police Department, Marian Hanna Smith, 25, of Hamilton was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug (heroine).
Ashley Faith Ernst, 22, of Columbus was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Kerina Harris, 25, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
As of Monday morning, all three subjects were being held at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting their bonds to be set in Monroe County Justice Court.