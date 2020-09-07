Six people have been arrested by the Amory Police Department on various drug charges.
According to a press release from the department, Alaina Cheyenne Adams, 22, of Guntown was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (methamphetamine).
Summer Jeanette Collins, 23, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (meth) and manufacturing of synthetic narcotics (manufactured meth).
Adam Caleb Owens, 43, of Guntown was charged with manufacturing of synthetic narcotics (manufactured meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Dale Allen Taylor, 39, of Tremont was charged with possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (meth) and manufacturing of synthetic narcotics (manufactured meth).
Anthony Lance Williams, 25, of Guntown was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (meth).
The Amory Police Department and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant leading to these arrests.
In a separate case, Arlain Pierce Worthington, 31, of Amory was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
As of Monday morning, all six subjects were awaiting bonds to be set in Monroe County Justice Court and all being held. These individuals have only been charged and haven not yet convicted of any crime.