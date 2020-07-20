According to the Amory Police Department, Dustin B. Story, 29, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $25,000. As of Monday morning, Story was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Amory police charge Aberdeen man with possession of meth
